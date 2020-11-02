Motorway gang-rape: Court extend for further15-day physical remand of Abid Malhi

(@fidahassanain)

A special Anti-Terrorism Court allowed further extension in physical remand, with directive to the police to come up with report on the next date of hearing in the case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2020) An Anti-Terrorism Court has extended for another 15 days physical remand of Abid Malhi--the mains supect in motorway gang-rape case.

Police produced Abid Malhi before the court amid strict security arrangements.

During the proceedings, the police asked the court to extend further physical remand of Abid Malhi in Motorway gang rape case. The court accepted the plea and extended for another 15 days physical remand of Abid Malhi.

According to some reports, the court allowed Abid Malhi's meeting with family.

Co-accused Shafqat was already in police custody on physical remand.

The woman who became victim of gang-rape on Lahore-Sialkot motorway identified both suspects Abid Malhi and Shafqat in Lahore’s camp jail on Wednesday.

The sources said that the victim identified both accused immediately as she saw both suspects.

Abid Malhi and Shafqat both were produced there before woman under strict security arrangements.

On September 9, 2020, a woman was driving with her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after midnight when her car ran out of fuel. She called a relative and the motorway police.

The motorway police did not respond because the location was outside their jurisdiction. The woman was helpless and got attacked.

The robbers attacked her as she stopped her vehicle, they smashed her car window before raping her in a nearby field and robbed her of cash and jewellery. They raped the woman in front of her children.