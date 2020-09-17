UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Gang-rape Victim Identifies Both Suspects

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 05:57 PM

Motorway gang-rape victim identifies both suspects

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has confirmed that Motorway gang-rape victim has identified both suspects including Abid Ali, and has assured the authorities of her full cooperation for further investigation in the case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2020) Motorway Gang-rape victim identified both suspects including Abid Ali, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan confirmed on Thursday.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the victim also assured the authorities full cooperation for further investigation in the gang-rape case.

“Investigation into the gang-rape is almost concluded while the main suspect is still at large,” said the minister, pointing out that wives, father and other close relatives of the suspects are taken into custody.

He stated that the investigators had managed to trace prime suspects including Abbas, Mistri Bala and Shafqat through Waqarul Hassan whose location was given by his neighbours for the greed of Rs25,000. The authorities had earlier tracked Waqarul Hassan by geofencing and later he surrendered before the police.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh, he stated, tendered an apology for his wrong statement. The matter was in the spotlight when Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif had ashamed the nationals by giving a controversial statement. Later, however, he apologized over his remarks on the floor of the National Assembly.

Earlier, Lahore police recorded the initial statement of the wife of prime suspect Abid Ali, in motorway gang-rape case. Abid is still at large on the ninth day of the incident.

The prime suspect in Lahore’s motorway gang-rape case had been identified as 27-year-old Abid Ali s/o Akbar Ali whose DNA sample was matched with evidence collected from the victim who had been sexually assaulted in front of her children last week on Lahore-Sialkot road.

Related Topics

Lahore Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Police Information Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Road Wife Abid Ali From

Recent Stories

Poland Reveals Names of Smolensk Air Traffic Contr ..

10 minutes ago

Lukashenko's Aide Says Threat of Power Grab in Bel ..

10 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Sees EU Parliament's Reso ..

11 minutes ago

Suga Government's Approval Rating at 66% - Poll

20 minutes ago

EU's Borrell Meets With Iraqi Foreign Minister Hus ..

20 minutes ago

Spain's Supreme Court Reviews Case of Catalan Pres ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.