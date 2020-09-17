Motorway gang-rape victim identifies both suspects

(@fidahassanain)

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has confirmed that Motorway gang-rape victim has identified both suspects including Abid Ali, and has assured the authorities of her full cooperation for further investigation in the case.

“Investigation into the gang-rape is almost concluded while the main suspect is still at large,” said the minister, pointing out that wives, father and other close relatives of the suspects are taken into custody.

He stated that the investigators had managed to trace prime suspects including Abbas, Mistri Bala and Shafqat through Waqarul Hassan whose location was given by his neighbours for the greed of Rs25,000. The authorities had earlier tracked Waqarul Hassan by geofencing and later he surrendered before the police.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh, he stated, tendered an apology for his wrong statement. The matter was in the spotlight when Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif had ashamed the nationals by giving a controversial statement. Later, however, he apologized over his remarks on the floor of the National Assembly.

Earlier, Lahore police recorded the initial statement of the wife of prime suspect Abid Ali, in motorway gang-rape case. Abid is still at large on the ninth day of the incident.

The prime suspect in Lahore’s motorway gang-rape case had been identified as 27-year-old Abid Ali s/o Akbar Ali whose DNA sample was matched with evidence collected from the victim who had been sexually assaulted in front of her children last week on Lahore-Sialkot road.