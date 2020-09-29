UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Gang-related Case: ATC Orders Holding Of Identification Parade Of Suspect

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:54 PM

Motorway gang-related case: ATC orders holding of identification parade of suspect

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended judicial remand of accused Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, involved in motorway gang-rape case, till October 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended judicial remand of accused Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, involved in motorway gang-rape case, till October 6.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings and ordered the investigation officer to ensure holding of identification parade of the accused by next date of hearing.

Investigation Officer Zulifqar Cheema told the court that identification parade of the accused could not be held so far. He pleaded with the court to grant another opportunity for the purpose and extend the judicial remand of the accused.

He stated that the accused was not nominated in the FIR but his DNA sample had matched with a sample obtained from the victim.

He contended that as per law, identification parade of the accused was a mandatory requirement.

At this, the court extended judicial remand of the accused till October 6 and ordered the investigation officer to ensure holding of his identification parade by the next date of hearing.

The police had on September 13 night arrested the accused Shafqat Ali from a house in Depalpur.

On September 9, two 'robbers' allegedly raped a woman at gunpointin Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorwayafter her car ran out of fuel.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Motorway Car Depalpur September October Women FIR From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Essex Country Cricket Club apologizes for pouring ..

10 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over safety, prot ..

16 minutes ago

PM once again vows to bring Nawaz Sharif back to P ..

31 minutes ago

NATO Supports Georgia's Internationally Recognized ..

2 minutes ago

Sohail Lashari elected as President Pak-Iran Joint ..

47 minutes ago

Rescuers fight for excellence in duty

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.