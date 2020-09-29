Motorway gang-related case: ATC orders holding of identification parade of suspect

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended judicial remand of accused Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, involved in motorway gang-rape case, till October 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended judicial remand of accused Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, involved in motorway gang-rape case, till October 6.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings and ordered the investigation officer to ensure holding of identification parade of the accused by next date of hearing.

Investigation Officer Zulifqar Cheema told the court that identification parade of the accused could not be held so far. He pleaded with the court to grant another opportunity for the purpose and extend the judicial remand of the accused.

He stated that the accused was not nominated in the FIR but his DNA sample had matched with a sample obtained from the victim.

He contended that as per law, identification parade of the accused was a mandatory requirement.

At this, the court extended judicial remand of the accused till October 6 and ordered the investigation officer to ensure holding of his identification parade by the next date of hearing.

The police had on September 13 night arrested the accused Shafqat Ali from a house in Depalpur.

On September 9, two 'robbers' allegedly raped a woman at gunpointin Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorwayafter her car ran out of fuel.