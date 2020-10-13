UrduPoint.com
Motorway Incident Accused To Be Given Strict Punishment: Shibli Faraz

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Motorway incident accused to be given strict punishment: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the main accused in the unfortunate incident of physical assault on woman at motorway would be given strict punishment according to law.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the arrest of accused Abid was the proof of professional expertise and hard work of Punjab police.

He said the protection of life and property of people was the government's basic responsibility.

Today's arrest was an important step towards fulfilling this responsibility, he added.

