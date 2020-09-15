Motorway incident culprits should be awarded exemplary punishment: MNA Shandana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Shandana Gulzar Khan Monday said the culprits of Lahore-Sialkot motorway incident should be awarded an exemplary punishment.

Talking to a private news channel, she said they should be given a harsh punishment whether to bring amendment in the law for that purpose.

She said there was dire need to get rid of the rape cases as removal of the CCPO was not the solution of the problems.

Replying to a question, she said although CCPO had apologized over his statement but there was need to change such type of mind set.

She proposed that the Parliament should further legislate and take concrete steps to stop such heinous crimes in future.