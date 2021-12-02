UrduPoint.com

Motorway M-1 From Peshawar To Rashaki Reopened For Traffic

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:22 PM

Motorway M-1 from Peshawar to Rashaki reopened for traffic

Motorway M-1 from Peshawar to Rashaki has been reopened for traffic after reduction in fog, said Spokesman National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP)

In a statement, NH&MP requested public to avoid unnecessary travel in foggy weather and use fog lights in vehicles.

In foggy weather, keep the distance between vehicles longer than usual, spokesman said.

Helpline130 can be contacted in case of motorway situation and assistance during and before starting the journey.

