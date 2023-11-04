Open Menu

Motorway M-4 Closed Due To Dense Fog

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Motorway M-4 closed due to dense fog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The Motorway M-4, Sector-I, Beat-18, has been closed to all kinds of traffic due to dense fog prevailing at locations 222 to 182.

According to public relations office, the diversions have been placed at 180 NB (Gojra interchange) and 238 SB (Faisalabad interchange).

All precautionary measures have been adopted and the travel advisory has been updated accordingly.

Motorists are advised to avoid traveling on Motorway M-4, Sector-I, Beat-18 until the fog clears. They can take alternate routes such as the National Highway N-5

Related Topics

Faisalabad Motorway Traffic Gojra All

Recent Stories

Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Isl ..

Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Islamabad

23 minutes ago
 Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodb ..

Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodbath of Kashmiris in IIOJK

34 minutes ago
 Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF train ..

Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF training air base in Mianwali

39 minutes ago
 PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportuniti ..

PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportunities to take part in elections

43 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand ma ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand maintain run-rate in crucial mat ..

51 minutes ago
 WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers tha ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers that support sustainable cities, ..

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pa ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists k ..

Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in KP: ISPR

14 hours ago
 Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

14 hours ago
 Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face you ..

Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face your fleet'

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan