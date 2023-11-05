Open Menu

Motorway M-4 Closed Due To Heavy Fog

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Motorway M-4 closed due to heavy fog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has closed the Motorway (M-4) central zone from Khanewal to Abdul Kameem and Shorkot to Pindi Bhattian interchange due to heavy fog and low visibility.

The NH&MP authorities urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during foggy hours and to use fog lights in cars.

The drivers should also avoid speeding and keep a reasonable distance from the next vehicle, a spokesman said on Sunday.

The information on the latest motorway conditions can be obtained from the NH&MP Helpline 130 before commencing a journey, he added.

The NH&MP has closed a stretch of the motorway due to heavy fog, citing citizens safety concerns, avoiding untorward situation and inconvenience.

The commuters are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and to take precautions if they must travel.

