Motorway M-4 Closed Due To Heavy Fog

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Motorway M-4 closed due to heavy fog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has closed the Motorway (M-4) central zone from Khanewal to Abdul Hakeem due to heavy fog and low visibility.

The NH&MP authorities urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during foggy hours.

The drivers should also avoid speeding and keep a distance from the next vehicle, a spokesman said on Monday.

The information on the latest motorway conditions can be obtained from the NH&MP Helpline 130 before commencing a journey, he added.

