Motorway M1 closed at different spots due to dense fog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Motorway M1 has been closed from Peshawar Toll Plaza to Rashakai and Swat Expressway from Karnal Sher Khan to Ismaila for all traffic due to fog on Tuesday.

National Highways and Motorway Police have requested the public to avoid unnecessary travel in foggy weather and use fog lights while travelling on this section of the Motorway.

It has been advised that in the foggy season, keep the middle distance between the vehicles more than in normal conditions and before starting the journey, take advisory from helpline 130.