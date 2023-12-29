Open Menu

Motorway M14 Closed Due To Dense Fog

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2023 | 11:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Friday temporarily sealed off the M14 motorway stretching from the Indus River to Yarik due to dense fog.

The Motorway Police, taking proactive measures, aimed to avert potential accidents and safeguard the lives and belongings of motorway users, a public relations officer said while talking to APP.

As the mist engulfs the thoroughfare, citizens are urged to exercise caution and limit unnecessary travel during foggy hours and a comprehensive guide issued by the Motorway Police to help navigate through the blanket of fog safely.

To mitigate risks during this weather phenomenon, the Motorway Police advises citizens to conclude their journeys before the fog descends and daylight fades. This precautionary measure is pivotal in ensuring visibility on the road, reducing the likelihood of mishaps, he added.

One of the key recommendations from the Motorway Police is the use of fog lights in vehicles. These specialized lights are designed to cut through the mist, providing enhanced visibility for drivers and minimizing the chances of collisions. Implementing this simple yet effective measure can make a significant difference in navigating through the fog-laden motorway.

Drivers are reminded to avoid speeding and maintain a reasonable distance from the vehicle ahead. The reduced visibility demands a cautious approach, and adhering to speed limits can be the differentiator between a safe journey and a potential accident. Keeping a safe distance ensures adequate reaction time, allowing drivers to respond to unexpected situations promptly.

NHMP authorities said that for real-time updates and information, the Motorway Police Helpline (130) is readily available for commuters. Before embarking on a journey, it's advisable to seek the latest updates on road conditions, closures, and visibility from this helpline. Additionally, citizens can stay connected through the official social media accounts of the National Highways and Motorway Police for instant updates on the evolving situation.

As the M14 motorway grapples with a veil of fog, the Motorway Police encourage responsible driving practices and urge citizens to prioritize safety. By adhering to these guidelines and staying informed through official channels, commuters can navigate through the misty challenges, ensuring a secure and uneventful journey on the motorway.

