Motorway M2 closed for dense fog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Major highways were closed due to dense fog in various areas of Punjab, restricting vehicular traffic on national Highways and motorways.

A spokesperson for Motorway Police said on Monday that Motorway M2 had been closed from Lahore to Islamabad, Motorway M3 from Faizabad to Rajana Interchange while Motorway M4 had been closed from Faisalabad to Pindi Bhattian due to dense fog.

The Motorways had been closed to ensure public safety, he said and urged the citizens not to travel on motorways unnecessarily in foggy condition.

Motorists should avoid over-speeding and maintain proper distance from other vehicleswith turning on indicator lights, he added.