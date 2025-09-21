Motorway M5 affected by floods at 13 places

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Flooding has caused significant damage to Motorway M5, with 13 locations already affected and 4 to 5 more points at risk, according to sources from the National Highway Authority (NHA).

Officials informed APP that the motorway remains closed to all traffic due to the ongoing flood situation. Travelers from Multan to Sukkur are advised to use alternative routes. Traffic is currently being diverted to the National Highway via Shah Shams Interchange.

In a major development, another section of the M5 near Jalalpur Peerwala was swept away by floodwaters on Saturday, further disrupting regional connectivity. A crack in the eastern side of the motorway allowed floodwaters to breach the road, following a similar washout on the western side earlier.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as more sections remain vulnerable. Emergency repair and traffic management plans are reportedly underway to mitigate further disruption.