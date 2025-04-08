Motorway Police action against pedestrian violations, register 12 FIRs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) In an effort to improve safety on the country's highways, the Motorway Police have registered twelve First Information Reports (FIRs) against individuals violating pedestrian crossing rules.

Motorway Police spokesman Syed Imran Ahmad talking to APP said that these FIRs were registered vide Section 290/291 Pakistan Panel Code (PPC). The spokesman further said that security of highways and motorways is top most priority of Motorway Police.

Syed Imran Ahmad emphasized that maintaining safety on highways is a top priority for the force. He explained that crossing roads improperly has often led to fatal accidents and injuries, urging pedestrians to use footbridges for their own safety.

He went on saying that sometime negligence or careless of few seconds turned into a tragedy in one’s life. He hoped that road users will following prescribed rules and regulations while crossing motorways.

In March 2025, alongside the twelve FIRs, the Motorway Police also made one arrest and registered a total of twenty cases across various motorway routes. These include four cases on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway (M-11), six on Lahore-Islamabad motorway (M-2), one Lahore-Multan motorway (M-3), and nine on the M-4 and M-5 corridors.

The Motorway Police continue to encourage all road users to adhere strictly to traffic rules to prevent accidents and ensure safer travel for everyone.