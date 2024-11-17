Motorway Police Advises Travellers To Obtain Information Before Starting Journey
Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Motorway Police has urged road users to obtain the latest information from the National Highways and Motorway Police official social media accounts before travelling on motorways across Pakistan.
While talking to APP, the Motorway North Zone spokesman, Muhammad Saqib, advised the people to avoid unnecessary travelling during fog hours.
He said that nowadays smog usually envelops all the areas in the evening forcing the Motorways Police to close the roads for all types of traffic for public safety. Saqib added that the purpose of closing the motorways was to prevent accidents and protect the life and property of the motorway users.
He advised the people to complete their journey in daylight and reach their destination before the onset of fog, use fog lights, avoid speeding and keep a distance from the next vehicle than usual.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Entry test for paramedical technician courses conducted in Shahdadpur1 minute ago
-
The Battle for clean air: How London overcame smog, while South Asia fights on1 minute ago
-
India can't keep Kashmir in her unlawful occupation by force for further long time: Ch. Yaseen2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti condemns terrorist attack in Kalat's Johan2 minutes ago
-
Ilays Bilour laid to rest at Sayyed Hassan Badshah graveyard12 minutes ago
-
CM condemns attack on security forces’ post12 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 1397 injured in 1328 RTCs in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Police development projects must benefit common people: CCPO21 minutes ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees21 minutes ago
-
Smog crisis in Punjab: Over 1.93 mln seek hospital care for respiratory diseases22 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates newly elected President of Balochistan Bar Association22 minutes ago
-
Landa bazaars draw crowds amid rising prices22 minutes ago