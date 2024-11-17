Open Menu

Motorway Police Advises Travellers To Obtain Information Before Starting Journey

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Motorway Police has urged road users to obtain the latest information from the National Highways and Motorway Police official social media accounts before travelling on motorways across Pakistan.

While talking to APP, the Motorway North Zone spokesman, Muhammad Saqib, advised the people to avoid unnecessary travelling during fog hours.

He said that nowadays smog usually envelops all the areas in the evening forcing the Motorways Police to close the roads for all types of traffic for public safety. Saqib added that the purpose of closing the motorways was to prevent accidents and protect the life and property of the motorway users.

He advised the people to complete their journey in daylight and reach their destination before the onset of fog, use fog lights, avoid speeding and keep a distance from the next vehicle than usual.

