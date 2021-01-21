UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Police Arranges Road Safety Seminar

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:00 PM

Motorway Police arranges road safety seminar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Thursday arranged a seminar on road safety near Khairpur to educate the public about safety measures.

Addressing the seminar, DSP , (NH&MP) Sukkur sector, Syed Sibt-e- Hassan said that millions of people die each year in road accidents while many others are injured, resulting in permanent disabilities.

He said that Motorway Police have always maintained the standards of road safety which was also always acknowledged worldwide. He said that road traffic crashes, should not be accepted as inevitable because they are, in fact, both predictable and preventable.

He said the probability of accidents can be reduced in a number of different ways.

On the occasion, notables of the area lauded the efforts of the motorway police, calling it a disciplined force that has managed highways very well.

Related Topics

Injured Police Motorway Road Traffic Sukkur Khairpur Million

Recent Stories

Former cricketers await start of Pakistan-South Af ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey seeks to enhance ties with ASEAN amid COVID ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Federal Budget Deficit Totaled 3.8% of GD ..

4 minutes ago

Free pollen allergy relief camp held in sukkur

4 minutes ago

US Joins WHO's COVAX Coronavirus Vaccination Initi ..

7 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim on 21 jan 2021

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.