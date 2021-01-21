Motorway Police arranges road safety seminar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Thursday arranged a seminar on road safety near Khairpur to educate the public about safety measures.

Addressing the seminar, DSP , (NH&MP) Sukkur sector, Syed Sibt-e- Hassan said that millions of people die each year in road accidents while many others are injured, resulting in permanent disabilities.

He said that Motorway Police have always maintained the standards of road safety which was also always acknowledged worldwide. He said that road traffic crashes, should not be accepted as inevitable because they are, in fact, both predictable and preventable.

He said the probability of accidents can be reduced in a number of different ways.

On the occasion, notables of the area lauded the efforts of the motorway police, calling it a disciplined force that has managed highways very well.