Motorway police arrest 2 dacoits

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Motorway police have arrested two dacoits involved in snatching cash and valuables from passengers travelling on motorway and highways on Sunday.

Receiving information about a suspicious car moving towards Qadarpur Raan, a team of motorway police led by Sub-Inspectors Allah Nawaz and Muhammad Arshad traced the car and arrested two dacoits.

The arrested criminals were involved in snatching cash and valuables from passengers by giving them the facility of travelling with them free of cost on car.

The arrested criminals have confessed that they were members of a gang and looted various citizens. However, the motorway police handed over the criminals to Sadar Kabirwala police station where further investigations were underway from them. The police said that the Names of the arrested criminals were not being disclosed in order arrest the other members of the gang.