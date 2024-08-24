Open Menu

Motorway Police Arrest 3 Kidnappers

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Motorway police arrest 3 kidnappers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Motorway Police have arrested three suspects involved in the kidnapping case from the M2 Sial Mor service area on Saturday.

According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, the accused had kidnapped a person named Muhammad Bilal.

The Motorway Police was informed about the accused by Jalalpur Pirwala police station. The accused were wanted in Jalalpur police station FIR No. 1108/24.

On the instructions of Sector Commander Ghulam Qadir Sindhu, the accused were handed over to the police for further legal action.

