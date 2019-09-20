UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Police Arrest A Pick Pocket, Recover Rs 300,000

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:13 PM

Motorway Police arrest a pick pocket, recover Rs 300,000

National Highways & Motorway Police arrested a pick pocket and recovered Rs 300,000 from his possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police arrested a pick pocket and recovered Rs 300,000 from his possession.

The officers of NHMP N-5 north zone inspector Zafar Abbas and Inspector Tahir Anjum were on routine patrolling on G T Road they observed that passengers of a bus quarreling on some issue. The officers of NHMP immediately reached at the spot and started investigating the matter. It transpired that a passenger Abdul Ghani has picked Rs 300,000 from a passenger of the bus. The patrolling officers searched the assisted person and recovered Rs 100,000 from his possession.

On this the patrolling officers called local police and handed over the culprit. The remaining amount was also recovered from the said person in police station. After recovery the cash was handed over to its owner Sher Afzal s/o Iqbal who appreciated the effort of NHMP officers.

The DIG N-5 North Zone Mohammad Alam Shinwari appreciated the honesty and efforts of the officers and expected the same standards by all theofficers of N-5 North Zone during discharge of their official obligations.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Police Station Road Same All From

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

6 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

7 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

37 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

52 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

52 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.