Motorway Police arrest a pick pocket, recover Rs 300,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police arrested a pick pocket and recovered Rs 300,000 from his possession.

The officers of NHMP N-5 north zone inspector Zafar Abbas and Inspector Tahir Anjum were on routine patrolling on G T Road they observed that passengers of a bus quarreling on some issue. The officers of NHMP immediately reached at the spot and started investigating the matter. It transpired that a passenger Abdul Ghani has picked Rs 300,000 from a passenger of the bus. The patrolling officers searched the assisted person and recovered Rs 100,000 from his possession.

On this the patrolling officers called local police and handed over the culprit. The remaining amount was also recovered from the said person in police station. After recovery the cash was handed over to its owner Sher Afzal s/o Iqbal who appreciated the effort of NHMP officers.

The DIG N-5 North Zone Mohammad Alam Shinwari appreciated the honesty and efforts of the officers and expected the same standards by all theofficers of N-5 North Zone during discharge of their official obligations.