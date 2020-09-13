UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Arrest Eve Teaser Boys

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 05:40 PM

Motorway Police arrest eve teaser boys

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Sunday arrested a group of boys involved in eve teasing.

The officers of NHMP during routine patrolling received a complaint on 130 helpline by a woman travelling in a red Cultus on Islamabad-Murree Dual Carriageway.

She complained that she was moving with family and some boys inside a white Wagon(R) were chasing and disturbing them and requested for help.

The said message was passed to all patrolling officers, consequently, the said vehicle was intercepted by inspector Sajjad Abid Aheer and lady sub-inspector Anum Naaz at Zafar morr.

There were five boys in the said vehicle who were arrested and later handed over to Treat Choki police after codal formalities for further legal proceedings.

Public and the family of the caller highly appreciated the prompt action of the officers of NHMP.

The Deputy Inspector General N-5 North Zone, Mohammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan, appreciated the hard work and efforts of the officers.

