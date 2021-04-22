Motorway police arrests two drug peddlers, recovers 7 kg of charas from their possession

The Motorway Police in its successful attempt on Thursday, arrested two drug peddlers and recovered charas from their vehicle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Motorway Police in its successful attempt on Thursday, arrested two drug peddlers and recovered charas from their vehicle.

According to the details, the Motorway police recovered 7 kg of charas from a suspected vehicle bearing registration number LEC-3438 parked near Burhan Interchange on Motorway M-1 and arrested two accused named Wahab s/o Nawab Khan and his accomplic Taleem s/o Mukhtiar, both the residents of Peshawar during their attempt to take away their vehicle from the spot on seeing police approaching twards them.

The accused were, reportedly, smuggling the recovered narcotics from Islamabad to Mansehra.

Both the accused were handed over to Hassan Abdal police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.