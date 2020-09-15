UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Arrests Two Robbers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:19 PM

Motorway Police arrests two robbers

National Highways and Motorway Police on Tuesday arrested two robbers and recovered Rs 400,000, three mobile phones snatched from a mobile shop at Basti Malook in Multan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Tuesday arrested two robbers and recovered Rs 400,000, three mobile phones snatched from a mobile shop at Basti Malook in Multan.

After committing the robbery,the accused had fled on the National Highway.

Later the robbers were arrested by the Motorway Police.

One citizen reported the robbery to the motorway police.Motorway Police were conducting an operation against illegal encroachments.

Upon receiving the information, the NHMP adopted an effective strategy and arrested the robbers from the national highway. Police emergency lights were also recovered from the robbers.

Later the Motorway Police handed over the robbers to local police for further investigation and action.

