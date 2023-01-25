UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Assist Travelers In Recovering Mobile Phone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Motorway Police assist travelers in recovering mobile phone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) helped commuters recover their lost phones in two separate incidents on Wednesday.

According to the details issued by NHMP, a passenger contacted the Motorway Police to report that he had lost his phone on a bus while travelling at Toba Tek Singh (N-5).

The police utilized all the possible resources to locate the bus and phone which returned the phone to its rightful owner.

In another incident, police officials found a mobile phone worth Rs60,000 during patrolling at Azakhel N-5.

The officers searched for the owner with the help of saved contacts and managed to reunite the belongings.

The citizens expressed their gratitude and appreciated the positive role of the motorway police.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Mobile Toba Tek Singh All

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent R ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

15 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s ..

AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s steel producers

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanist ..

Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanistan: FM

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs En ..

Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs Enforcement Seized 1450 Kg Of Dr ..

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities ..

Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities on 2nd day of Dubai Customs 6t ..

53 minutes ago
 Ali Imran Zaidi an Athlete & Businessman

Ali Imran Zaidi an Athlete & Businessman

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.