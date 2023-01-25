Motorway Police assist travelers in recovering mobile phone

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) helped commuters recover their lost phones in two separate incidents on Wednesday.

According to the details issued by NHMP, a passenger contacted the Motorway Police to report that he had lost his phone on a bus while travelling at Toba Tek Singh (N-5).

The police utilized all the possible resources to locate the bus and phone which returned the phone to its rightful owner.

In another incident, police officials found a mobile phone worth Rs60,000 during patrolling at Azakhel N-5.

The officers searched for the owner with the help of saved contacts and managed to reunite the belongings.

The citizens expressed their gratitude and appreciated the positive role of the motorway police.