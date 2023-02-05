Motorway Police averts dangerous incident on Murree Expressway

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The quick response by the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) prevented a dangerous situation from escalating on the Murree Expressway here on Sunday.

A resident reported that a red Mehran car with a group of men inside attempted to stop his vehicle and opened fire when he did not comply, said a press release.

The officers of the NHMP immediately set up a blockade at Phulgran Toll Plaza and apprehended the suspects when the car arrived. During a search of the vehicle, illegal weapon was discovered, including an unlicensed pistol, magazine, bullets, and a mobile phone.

The suspects, Mohsin Qamar Daniyal and Raja Dani Mahmood have been handed over to the Phulgran Bhara Kahu police station for further legal action. The bravery and professionalism of the NHMP officers was recognized by DIG Ashfaq Ahmed who appreciated and awarded the concerned officers.