Motorway Police Ban Crop Burning Around M5

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Motorway police ban crop burning around M5

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police have banned the burning of crop residues around the M5 to protect drivers' visibility.

Following this, notices have been served on the crops' cultivators to implement the order to safeguard the drivers' move on the motorway.

The notice said that crop crushing near the carriageway could not only disrupt the flow of traffic but also obscure the vision of drivers, leading to accidents on the road.

The notices further said that strict action has to be taken in case of overlooking the order.

Spokesman Motorway M5, Inspector Gulzar Ahmed in a release assured that all facilities will be provided on the route as per the motto of the Motorway Police.

Moreover, he appealed to the travellers to dial 130 or visit the smartphone application 'Hamsafar', in case of confronting any problem on the way or seeking help from the Motorway Police.

