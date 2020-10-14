UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Book Seven From Wedding Convoy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:42 PM

Motorway Police book seven from wedding convoy

The Motorway Police on Wednesday intercepted a wedding convoy and took into custody seven people for reckless driving and aerial firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Motorway Police on Wednesday intercepted a wedding convoy and took into custody seven people for reckless driving and aerial firing.

Police said the wedding convoy was heading towards Mardan after entering through Karnal Sher Khan Interchange.

The Motorway Police pursued the convoy and intercepted it near Misri Banda.

The arrested wedding participants were identified as Junaid Hayat, Ibrahim, Muhammad Uzair, Majid Khan and others.

The arrested people along with their three vehicles were later handed over to Misri Banda police for further legal action.

