Motorway Police brief 17 mln people about road safety, traffic laws

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) Mobile education Units (MEU) on Wednesday briefed 17 million people about road safety and traffic laws aiming to promote road safety awareness on motorways and highways during current year.

According to NHMP, in order to create awareness among the people about road safety, the officers of Motorway Police Mobile Education Units were giving complete awareness about road safety. NHMP was also providing guidance to private driving training schools.

The NHMP is trying to provide all possible assistance to the commuters and Motorway Police Helpline (130) has been upgraded to ensure immediate assistance.

Assistance was provided to about 1.5 million people who had difficulty traveling on motorways and national highways and about 2 million calls were received on the helpline 130.

Motorway Police requested to the commuters to maintain safe following distance between vehicles to avoid accidents and avoid overtaking where prohibited, adding that never ride motorcycle without helmet, rider and pillion rider must wear safety helmets; make sure you have a first aid box and fire extinguishers in your vehicle, fasten your seat belt before driving and don't use mobile while driving.

He said accidents were caused due to overloading and over speeding, so never do over speeding and overloading.�The national Highways and Motorway Police is working day and night to make your journey safe on roads, he said. To promote safety on Motorways and Highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism is our mission, he added.