Motorway Police Carried Operation Against Illegal Vehicle Parking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Motorway police carried operation against illegal vehicle parking

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) National Highways and Motorway police carried out a crackdown against buses and other vehicles illegally parked in no parking areas.

According to details NHMP team under supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) beat 33 Nadeem Gul launched strict action against the presence of illegal buses and other vehicles in the no-parking area at Wadhu Wah stop and imposed fine and briefed transporters about the SOPs of relevant law.

Inspector Noor Hassan Khushk and Sub-Inspector Kulsoom Kanwal took part in crackdown against vehicles.

They also warned to stop parking vehicles in no-parking areas and obstructing traffic, otherwise strict action will be taken.

