Motorway Police Closed Routes Due To Dangerous Wind Conditions

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Motorway Police closed routes due to dangerous wind conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Spokesperson for Motorway Police, BA Nasir, on Saturday announced the closure of multiple motorways across Punjab due to severe dust storms.

According to a private news channel, Motorway M-3 has been closed from Faizpur to Darkhana, while M-2 is shut from Thokar Niaz Baig to Kot Momin.

Stormy conditions have also led to the closure of the Sialkot Motorway, he added.

These measures have been taken to ensure the safety of commuters amid dangerous weather conditions, according to a spokesperson for the Motorway Police.

