Motorway Police Committed To Ensure Safe Travel On National Highways

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Motorway Police committed to ensure safe travel on national highways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police, Khalid Mahmood has said that Motorway Police was committed to ensure safe travel of passengers on national highways.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that motorcyclists without helmets and side mirrors on national highways would be fined as per law, adding that all possible measures were being taken to ensure the use of helmets and side mirrors by the public.

Mahmood said that more than 25,000 motorcycles had been confined on national highways for riding without helmets and side mirrors.

He said that uniform and effective enforcement of the law was the top priority of the Motorway Police and added "Motorway Police is also conducting regular briefing sessions to create road safety awareness among the public".

