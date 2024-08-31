Open Menu

Motorway Police Conduct Crackdown On Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Motorway police conduct crackdown on overcharging

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Additional IG Motorway Ali Ahmed Saber Kayani has said that the Motorway police conducted crackdown on overcharging and expiry data items at Motorway Service areas.

He said that a fine of more than Rs 521,000 was also imposed on Motorway M2, 3 and Lahore Sialkot.

Additional IG said that operation was conducted in Kot Momin, Sial Mor, Nankana Muridwala, Sukhiki, Sheikhupora and Lahore Sialkot Motorway.

He said that the Food Authority, Motorway Police and local administration took joint action. During the operation, the expiry dates of the food items were also checked. He said that heavy fines were also imposed for not discarding expired items.

