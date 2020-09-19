Motorway police conducts briefing session on traffic rules

Motorway police Beat-18 conducted briefing session for rickshaw drivers about traffic rules

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Motorway police Beat-18 conducted briefing session for rickshaw drivers about traffic rules.

DSP/chief patrolling officer motorway, Sarfraz Ahmed Nasir, briefed the drivers to drive the rickshaws left side of the roads and avoid over loading and over speed.

The drivers were asked not to violate one - way rules.

The drivers assured their full cooperation to motorway police and said that they would follow the traffic rules.

DSP Rana Sarfraz said that safety of properties and lives of the masses is top priority of motorway police and 100 percent implementation on traffic rules. However, he warned strict action over violation of traffic rules.

