Motorway Police Continue Crackdown Against Overcharging

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have intensified their crackdown against passenger vehicles involved in overloading and overcharging.

According to Motorway police spokesperson, so far, Rs 47,27000 excess fares has been returned to the passengers. Meanwhile, overloaded vehicles have been fined a total of Rs 20.3 million.

To ensure smooth travel during peak traffic, additional police personnel have been deployed. A road safety awareness campaign is also in full swing across media platforms and toll plazas, where safety messages and gifts were being distributed.

He advised travelers using personal vehicles to check engine oil, water, tire pressure, and brakes before starting their journey. Seat belts, speed limits, and safe driving practices should be followed. Drivers should also rest after every two to two and a half hours to avoid fatigue.

For assistance, passengers can contact the Motorway Police Helpline at 130. The NHMP remains committed to ensuring safe and hassle-free travel for all, he added.

