UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Continues Crackdown Against Vehicles Without Emergency Gates

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Motorway police continues crackdown against vehicles without emergency gates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) M-4 continued its crackdown against public transport vehicles without emergency gates.

According to details, crackdown was underway against such vehicles at Beat No 22 M-4 Motorway, as per Inspector General Khalid Mahmood's vision 'No More Violations.

' Beat Commander Muhammad Hasan Bhatti said that public transport vehicle couldn't be allowed without an emergency gate to ensure the safety of citizens.

Strict legal action was being taken against the violators so that citizens could be saved from irreparable loss in case of emergency on motorways.

He said that over speeding in public transport was main cause of accidents and added that the national highways would be made safer for public by preventing such incidents.

The passengers were urged to dial motorway police helpline 130 in case of any assistance during travel.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Vehicles Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Hav ..

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Haveli landline number

52 minutes ago
 Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PC ..

Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PCB Pathway Programme

1 hour ago
 PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood aff ..

PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood affectees

2 hours ago
 Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after fl ..

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after floods devastation in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

3 hours ago
 SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.