Motorway police continues crackdown against vehicles without emergency gates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) M-4 continued its crackdown against public transport vehicles without emergency gates.

According to details, crackdown was underway against such vehicles at Beat No 22 M-4 Motorway, as per Inspector General Khalid Mahmood's vision 'No More Violations.

' Beat Commander Muhammad Hasan Bhatti said that public transport vehicle couldn't be allowed without an emergency gate to ensure the safety of citizens.

Strict legal action was being taken against the violators so that citizens could be saved from irreparable loss in case of emergency on motorways.

He said that over speeding in public transport was main cause of accidents and added that the national highways would be made safer for public by preventing such incidents.

The passengers were urged to dial motorway police helpline 130 in case of any assistance during travel.