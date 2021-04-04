Motorway Police controls fire in jeep by timely action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) took timely action to control the fire in the vehicle, no casualties were reported.

A jeep number IDH 4841 carrying two persons from Nowshera to Islamabad suddenly caught fire due to a short circuit near Burhan Interchange, which was reported to the motorway police, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The motorway police reached the spot within five minutes and put out the fire with the help of a fire extinguisher and no casualties were reported.