Motorway police delivers awareness lectures at schools, colleges: Bhayo

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur Zone, Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo on Wednesday said that the traffic education teams were delivering traffic awareness lectures in schools, colleges, recreational places and at bus stands on a daily basis.

He said the objective behind holding the lectures was to discourage the under-age drivers and highlight the advantages of wearing helmets.