Motorway Police Delivers Awareness Lectures At Schools, Colleges: Bhayo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:18 PM

Motorway police delivers awareness lectures at schools, colleges: Bhayo

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur Zone, Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo on Wednesday said that the traffic education teams were delivering traffic awareness lectures in schools, colleges, recreational places and at bus stands on a daily basis

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur Zone, Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo on Wednesday said that the traffic education teams were delivering traffic awareness lectures in schools, colleges, recreational places and at bus stands on a daily basis.

He said the objective behind holding the lectures was to discourage the under-age drivers and highlight the advantages of wearing helmets.

More Stories From Pakistan

