(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Motorway Police has devised an alternative traffic plan on the occasion of 770th birth anniversary of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (R.A).

According to the statement issued by the National Highway Authority and Motorway Police, the flow of heavy traffic will be diverted at Amri Bridge towards Qazi Ahmed National Highway.

The Additional Inspector General of National Highway and Motorway Police, South Zone Inkisar Khan Afghan and DIG Shahid Javed have directed that heavy traffic should be diverted towards Qazi Ahmed to reduce traffic congestion on Indus Highway.

According to the statement, more motorway police personnel were deployed on Indus Highway to facilitate visitors of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz's Urs in Sehwan Sharif.

Motorway police have been directed to ensure safety of life and property of the pilgrims and mobile vehicles will also be patrolled at Jahaz Chowk in Sehwan.

DIG Motorway Shahid Javed appealed to the visitors to abide by the traffic rules and directed them to refrain from driving at high speed.