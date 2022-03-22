UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Devises Alternate Traffic Plan During Qalandar's Urs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 06:26 PM

Motorway Police devises alternate traffic plan during Qalandar's Urs

Motorway Police has devised an alternative traffic plan on the occasion of 770th birth anniversary of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (R.A)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Motorway Police has devised an alternative traffic plan on the occasion of 770th birth anniversary of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (R.A).

According to the statement issued by the National Highway Authority and Motorway Police, the flow of heavy traffic will be diverted at Amri Bridge towards Qazi Ahmed National Highway.

The Additional Inspector General of National Highway and Motorway Police, South Zone Inkisar Khan Afghan and DIG Shahid Javed have directed that heavy traffic should be diverted towards Qazi Ahmed to reduce traffic congestion on Indus Highway.

According to the statement, more motorway police personnel were deployed on Indus Highway to facilitate visitors of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz's Urs in Sehwan Sharif.

Motorway police have been directed to ensure safety of life and property of the pilgrims and mobile vehicles will also be patrolled at Jahaz Chowk in Sehwan.

DIG Motorway Shahid Javed appealed to the visitors to abide by the traffic rules and directed them to refrain from driving at high speed.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Motorway Mobile Vehicles Traffic NHA From

Recent Stories

Chitral United wins Aga Khan Gold Cup 2022

Chitral United wins Aga Khan Gold Cup 2022

2 minutes ago
 6 injured in road accident

6 injured in road accident

2 minutes ago
 Iraq to Exhaust Wheat Reserves in 3 Months - Agric ..

Iraq to Exhaust Wheat Reserves in 3 Months - Agriculture Minister

2 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts an evening ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosts an evening with renowned poet Iftikhar Ar ..

23 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a comed ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a comedy evening with Ata-ul-Haq Qasm ..

25 minutes ago
 United States has a long history of good relations ..

United States has a long history of good relations with Pakistan. Khwaja Rameez ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>