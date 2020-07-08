UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Police Distribute Free Helmets Among Motorcyclists

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 08:15 PM

Motorway Police distribute free helmets among motorcyclists

On the directives of Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police Muhammad Wisal Fakhr Sultan, the Motorway Police at Tarki Toll Plaza briefed the motorcyclists about the importance of wearing helmets, besides distributed free helmets among those who could not afford

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police Muhammad Wisal Fakhr Sultan, the Motorway Police at Tarki Toll Plaza briefed the motorcyclists about the importance of wearing helmets, besides distributed free helmets among those who could not afford.

According to a statement issued here, a team led by Sector Commander North-II,Jhelum Farrukh Raza Shah took this initiative on the directives of DIG North Zone.

The motorway police team also briefed the motorcyclists about the benefits of using helmets. Apart from road users, dignitaries and locals were also present on the occasion who praised the Motorway Police and also assured their full cooperation in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Road Jhelum From

Recent Stories

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

6 minutes ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

21 minutes ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

51 minutes ago

Folk singer Ata Ullah Esa Khelvi rejects rumors of ..

1 hour ago

ADX transfers its Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah bran ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.