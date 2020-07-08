Motorway Police distribute free helmets among motorcyclists

On the directives of Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police Muhammad Wisal Fakhr Sultan, the Motorway Police at Tarki Toll Plaza briefed the motorcyclists about the importance of wearing helmets, besides distributed free helmets among those who could not afford

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police Muhammad Wisal Fakhr Sultan, the Motorway Police at Tarki Toll Plaza briefed the motorcyclists about the importance of wearing helmets, besides distributed free helmets among those who could not afford.

According to a statement issued here, a team led by Sector Commander North-II,Jhelum Farrukh Raza Shah took this initiative on the directives of DIG North Zone.

The motorway police team also briefed the motorcyclists about the benefits of using helmets. Apart from road users, dignitaries and locals were also present on the occasion who praised the Motorway Police and also assured their full cooperation in this regard.