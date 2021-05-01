UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Distributed Iftar Packets, Masks Among Road Users

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Motorway police distributed Iftar packets, masks among road users

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :On the directions of Commandant National Highways & Motorway police Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam, the officers of Motorway Police distributed Iftar packets and masks among road users in collaboration with Lions International Club, a private welfare organization, on Motorway M-2.

As per details a special event was organized at Ravi Toll Plaza Lahore under supervision of Deputy Commandant NHMP Training College Timur Khan.

During the event more than one thousand Iftar packets, masks and hand sanitizers were distributed among road users.

DSP Beat 12 Afzal Majeed, DSP Admin Riaz Ahmad Khan, large number of NHMP officers and representatives of private welfare organization were also present at the occasion.

Talking at the occasion, Deputy Commandant Timur Khan said "The purpose of distribution of Iftar packets and masks among road users was to give message to the masses that safety on road by following traffic rules and safety from COVID-19 by following prescribed SOPs is need of time".

During the event the road users were also briefed to avoid over-speeding especially at times of Sehri and Iftar.

