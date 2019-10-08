Motorway police educates staffers about dengue fever

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), Motorway Zone Tuesday organized a seminar for creation of awareness about dengue fever among its employees and their families here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), Motorway Zone Tuesday organized a seminar for creation of awareness about dengue fever among its employees and their families here.

Deputy Inspector General Motorway Police Ashfaq Ahmed was the chief guest.

Assistant Professor of Bacha Khan Medical College Professor Iftiharuddin gave presentation for prevention of dengue fever.

He said all over the world about 400 million people are affected by dengue every year out of which about 22,000 thousand die.

He said at the individual level preventive measures could be taken like covering the body,wearing full sleeves clothes and socks.

Chief guest DIG Ashfaq Ahmed thanked Professor Iftikharuddin for his presentation on preventive measures of dengue.

He said NHMP was always striving for the welfare of its employees and this seminar was also part of these efforts.