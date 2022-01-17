Motorway Police exhorts motorists to avoid visiting hill stations amid snowfall

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has issued an advisory to all the tourists to avoid visit different hill stations from January 18 to 20 as rain and snowfall were expected particularly in the northern region of the country.

In an advisory issued here on Monday, the NH&MP said that tourists particularly avoid visiting Murree and Galiyat during coming two days as heavy snowfall forecast was issued by the Met office.

Referring to the warning issued by Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), it was stated that Met Office has informed that a weather system of light to moderate intensity was expected to approach western and upper parts of the country from January 18 and may persist till January 20.

The possible impacts were mentioned that light to moderate snowfall may cause road closure in Murree and prevailing dense foggy conditions were likely to subside, it added.