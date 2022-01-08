UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Heavy Snowfall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Motorway Police expresses grief over loss of precious lives in heavy snowfall

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow on the loss of precious lives in heavy snowfall in Murree hill station

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow on the loss of precious lives in heavy snowfall in Murree hill station.

In a tweet, NH&MP prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and courage to their heirs to bear the loss with fortitude.

National Highways and Motorway Police are equally in pain with all the victim families, adding that NH&MP relief efforts were underway with other concerned department in Murree.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Murree All

Recent Stories

President condoles over loss of lives in Murree in ..

President condoles over loss of lives in Murree incident

20 minutes ago
 Saddened celebrities offer prayers and condolences ..

Saddened celebrities offer prayers and condolences after calamity hit Murree rep ..

21 minutes ago
 As per law, Shahbaz should go to jail for submissi ..

As per law, Shahbaz should go to jail for submission of false affidavit: Chaudhr ..

29 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister for immediate restoration of co ..

AJK Prime Minister for immediate restoration of communications networks in rain ..

29 minutes ago
 JI sets up rescue centre in Murree

JI sets up rescue centre in Murree

29 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain regrets opposition doing po ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain regrets opposition doing politics on Murree tragedy

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.