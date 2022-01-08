Motorway Police expresses grief over loss of precious lives in heavy snowfall

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow on the loss of precious lives in heavy snowfall in Murree hill station.

In a tweet, NH&MP prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and courage to their heirs to bear the loss with fortitude.

National Highways and Motorway Police are equally in pain with all the victim families, adding that NH&MP relief efforts were underway with other concerned department in Murree.