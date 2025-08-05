Motorway Police expresses solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) North Zone on Tuesday organized a series of commemorative activities on Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation) to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to the spokesperson of the Motorway Police, solidarity walks were held across various sectors of the North Zone to reaffirm Pakistan’s moral and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri struggle. The events drew participation from officers, staff, and citizens alike, all united under the shared call for justice and freedom for the oppressed people of Kashmir.

Special briefings were conducted at all toll plazas to raise awareness among commuters about the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJ&K. Thousands of Kashmiri flags were distributed to citizens, serving both as a symbol of unity and a reminder of the unfinished mission of the region’s self-determination.

Participants strongly condemned the unilateral revocation of Article 370 by the Indian government, reiterating that the move was illegal and unacceptable under international laws. The Motorway Police reaffirmed the nation’s pledge that the people of Kashmir will never be left alone in their just struggle for freedom.