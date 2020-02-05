Motorway Police expresses solidarity with Kashmiris: Deputy Inspector General

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Ashaq Ahmed on Wednesday said Motorway Police fully supported Kashmir cause and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris facing worst Indian state terrorism.

In a statement, he said special events were being organized at all toll plazas of the National Highway Authority (NHA) to express solidarity with besieged Kashmiri brothers and highlight Indian atrocities in the valley.

The DIG said flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were also being distributed among the road users on the motorway.