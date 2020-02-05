UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Police Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris: Deputy Inspector General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 01:35 PM

Motorway Police expresses solidarity with Kashmiris: Deputy Inspector General

Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Ashaq Ahmed on Wednesday said Motorway Police fully supported Kashmir cause and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris facing worst Indian state terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Ashaq Ahmed on Wednesday said Motorway Police fully supported Kashmir cause and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris facing worst Indian state terrorism.

In a statement, he said special events were being organized at all toll plazas of the National Highway Authority (NHA) to express solidarity with besieged Kashmiri brothers and highlight Indian atrocities in the valley.

The DIG said flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were also being distributed among the road users on the motorway.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Police Motorway Road Azad Jammu And Kashmir NHA All

Recent Stories

Russia Expecting Discussions on Fordow Plant With ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's support to Kashmiris' just cause apprec ..

2 minutes ago

Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) holds rally ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condemns ..

7 minutes ago

We stand with people of Kashmir for realization of ..

7 minutes ago

President, Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirm Paki ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.