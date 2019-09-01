UrduPoint.com
Motorway Police Extend Help To Over 214,000 People On Motorways In One Year: DIG Motorway Zone

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Motorway Zone, Ishfaq Ahmed has said that Motorway Police, Zone-I and Zone-II extended help and assistance to over 214,000 people who were in distress while travelling on motorways besides organizing special briefing sessions at toll plazas, bus stands and other points for near five million people during last one year period.

He said Motorway Police also issued 1.9 million tickets to traffic rules violators and imposed Rs 850 million fines during last one year.

Talking to APP he said, Motorway Police also managed to recover 55 stolen vehicles from M-I and M-II and arrested 47 accused during last the period.

The Motorway Police, Zone-I and Zone-II also recovered 30 lost children who were reunited with their parents.

The Motorway Police under their efforts for safe and secure journey on Motorways took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said, violation of the traffic rules on the Motorways and Highways would not be tolerated.

The DIG said, the Highways and Motorways Police were making toiling efforts to ensure safety and security of the commuters.

He said, the organization has established an enviable reputation for professionalism on National Highways & Motorways.

The police officers and other staff members were trying to maintain the standards of quality service. Since its inception, the NH&MP has strived not only to educate and assist commuters but also enforced law for better safety and convenience, the DIG added.

Ishfaq Ahmed said, over 225,000 booklets and other awareness material was distributed among the motorway users to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding, violation of traffic rules and road safety.

