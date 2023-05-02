Motorway Police foil another attempt to smuggle wheat from Punjab to KPK

National Highways and Motorway Police on Tuesday foiled another attempt to smuggle wheat as it seized eight trucks near Kallar Kahar, Balksar, Chakri and Swabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Tuesday foiled another attempt to smuggle wheat as it seized eight trucks near Kallar Kahar, Balksar, Chakri and Swabi.

About 137 tonnes of wheat and 70 tonnes of flour were recovered from the trucks, a spokesperson of the National Highways and Motorway Police said.

He said that attempts were being made to smuggle wheat from different areas to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After the completion of preliminary legal proceedings, all truck drivers were handed over to the District food Authority.