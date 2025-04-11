Motorway Police Foil Arms Smuggling Bid Near Sial Mor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) foiled a major attempt to sabotage law and order by recovering a huge cache of illegal weapons from two vehicles near Sial Mor on the M-2 Motorway.
According to an NHMP spokesperson, the operation was carried out after a car was signaled to stop for overspeeding.
The driver, however, attempted to evade the police, accelerating the vehicle in an attempt to flee. The motorway police patrol team acted swiftly and managed to intercept the car shortly afterwards.
As officers approached the vehicle, the suspects attempted to escape and threatened the police with firearms.
Demonstrating courage and professionalism, the officers managed to apprehend all suspects at the scene.
On searching the car, the officers recovered one SMG, a 295mm rifle with100 bullets, and a 30-bore pistol along with 42 bullets.
Further investigation revealed that another vehicle was also traveling alongside the suspects on the same route. Acting on this lead, the second car was also stopped in time. Inside, police found three SMGs along with 500 bullets.
The arrested individuals, along with the recovered weapons and vehicles, were handed over to the local police for further legal action and investigation.
Recent Stories
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide3 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday4 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics4 minutes ago
-
APHC leadership slam Indian minister visit to disputed territory14 minutes ago
-
Minister for exemption to Examination Centers from electricity load shedding14 minutes ago
-
Two girls die after consuming unhygienic food in Bahawalnagar24 minutes ago
-
Paper scanning App of BISE Lahore plagued33 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police honors promoted officers at ceremony34 minutes ago
-
Protest held to show solidarity with palestinian people44 minutes ago
-
PPSC announces results of written exams of four depts44 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts online session of Aalmi Halqa Tassawuf Zikr-o-Fikr53 minutes ago
-
Court acquits couple in drugs smuggling case53 minutes ago