Motorway Police Foil Arms Smuggling Bid Near Sial Mor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) foiled a major attempt to sabotage law and order by recovering a huge cache of illegal weapons from two vehicles near Sial Mor on the M-2 Motorway.

According to an NHMP spokesperson, the operation was carried out after a car was signaled to stop for overspeeding.

The driver, however, attempted to evade the police, accelerating the vehicle in an attempt to flee. The motorway police patrol team acted swiftly and managed to intercept the car shortly afterwards.

As officers approached the vehicle, the suspects attempted to escape and threatened the police with firearms.

Demonstrating courage and professionalism, the officers managed to apprehend all suspects at the scene.

On searching the car, the officers recovered one SMG, a 295mm rifle with100 bullets, and a 30-bore pistol along with 42 bullets.

Further investigation revealed that another vehicle was also traveling alongside the suspects on the same route. Acting on this lead, the second car was also stopped in time. Inside, police found three SMGs along with 500 bullets.

The arrested individuals, along with the recovered weapons and vehicles, were handed over to the local police for further legal action and investigation.

