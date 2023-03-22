UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Foil Drug Smuggling Attempt On M1

Published March 22, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of drugs on Motorway M1.

The smugglers were attempting to transport drugs including 8 kg of opium and 49 kg of hashish from Peshawar, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Kernal Sher Khan Interchange, where the Motorway Police signaled a suspicious vehicle to stop.

However, the accused tried to evade the police and attempted to escape from the spot.

The police immediately chased the vehicle, but the driver abandoned the car on the edge of the road and fled from the scene.

The police conducted a thorough search of the car and recovered the drugs. The beat commander and his team were present at the scene to investigate the matter.

After completing the preliminary investigation, the police handed over the seized drugs to the Misri Banda District Nowshera.

