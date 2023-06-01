UrduPoint.com

Motorway Police Foil Drugs Smuggling Bid Near Burhan Interchange

Published June 01, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs near Burhan Interchange on the Islamabad- Peshawar Motorway, recovering 17 kg of opium and 41 kg of hashish.

According to an NHMP spokesperson, the officers signaled a suspicious vehicle coming from Peshawar to stop, but the driver fled the scene.

The NHMP officers chased the suspicious vehicle and near Burhan Interchange, the driver escaped the scene while leaving the vehicle behind on the road. During a search huge quantity of drugs was recovered from the suspected vehicle.

The search for the escaped driver continued, the spokesman added. The beat commander of NHMP was also present at the spot along with the force during the operation.

The recovered drugs were handed over to ANF Attock after the completion of the legal procedure.

