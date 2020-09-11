UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Police Foils Attempt Of Robbery On M-2

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Motorway Police foils attempt of robbery on M-2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Motorway Police on Thursday night foiled robbery attempt on Lahore- Islamabad Motorway.

According to details, four armed men tried to stop the vehicles by throwing bushes on the motorway near Sheikhupura.

The robbers managed to stop a vehicle . Meanwhile Motorway Police reached the spot but the robbers taking advantage of the darkness succeeded to escape.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Motorway Vehicles Vehicle Robbery Sheikhupura

Recent Stories

IB’s report calling recently appointed Lahore CC ..

6 minutes ago

Russia, China See Attempts to Put ASEAN Members at ..

14 minutes ago

PACRA assigns AA+ for long, A1+ ratings for short ..

14 minutes ago

Belarus president to visit Russia on Monday: Kreml ..

16 minutes ago

Kremlin Regrets Cancellation of Joint Inspection i ..

16 minutes ago

Lawyer of Belarusian Opposition Figure Znak Appeal ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.