Motorway Police foils attempt of robbery on M-2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Motorway Police on Thursday night foiled robbery attempt on Lahore- Islamabad Motorway.

According to details, four armed men tried to stop the vehicles by throwing bushes on the motorway near Sheikhupura.

The robbers managed to stop a vehicle . Meanwhile Motorway Police reached the spot but the robbers taking advantage of the darkness succeeded to escape.